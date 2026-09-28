Richard Paul Evans reveals inspiration behind his new book — and the struggle that shaped his life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — More than three decades after the release of the New York Times bestselling book, "The Christmas Box," Richard Paul Evans is excited to release his first historical fiction novel.

"Mercy's Child" — which hits store shelves on Oct. 20 — tells the story of Etta Wheeler, a missionary in Hell's Kitchen, New York in the late 1800s whose efforts to help an abused child sparked a movement that forever changed the country. Although many of the characters were real people, many of the details and conversations are made up.

This week on "It's Worth Mentioning," Rett Nelson speaks with Evans about his upcoming book and what inspired him to tell this story.

The Salt Lake City native discusses the book that launched his career and what motivated him to write it in the first place. It also sparked an annual tradition in cemeteries nationwide, including in eastern Idaho, where people place a flower at the base of a Christmas Box angel statue to remember a child who passed away.

Children in difficult circumstances have been a running theme throughout Evans' work, something that he says stems from his own life. As a kid, he had an unusual tic that made him a target for bullies. He was 40 years old before he was diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome. He discusses the disorder and clears up misconceptions about it.

As an author and speaker, he's been able to raise awareness of the condition at various events over the years. Michael Vey, a character in one of his most popular series, has Tourette's. He shares inspiring stories of his encounters with others who also have Tourette's and how he's been able to help them.

Evans ends the conversation with several stories about unlikely circumstances where he's interacted with well-known celebrities.

If you're a fan of Evans' work or just love a feel-good story, this is an episode you don't want to miss! To pre-order "Mercy's Child," click here.