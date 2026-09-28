Robert Hunter to be new UnitedHealthcare president

Updated - Sept. 28, 2026 at 11:36 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 11:16 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
UnitedHealthcare sign is displayed at its office building in Minnetonka, Minnesota, U.S., December 11, 2025.

UnitedHealthcare sign is displayed at its office building in Minnetonka, Minnesota, U.S., December 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Tim Evans)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 28 — UnitedHealth executive Robert Hunter said ​in a LinkedIn post on Monday he would take ‌on the role of president of UnitedHealthcare, ⁠the company's ​insurance division.

Here are ⁠some details:

• A UnitedHealth ‌veteran, Hunter has ‌held several roles at the ⁠company over ⁠the past 15 years.

• He was previously the CEO of government programs at the company, as well as held the ‌top role at ​UnitedHealthcare's medicare and retirement segment.

• "In this new role, my focus will be on helping to accelerate our modernization agenda to achieve a future where healthcare ​is more connected, easier ‌to navigate ‌and ⁠simpler to understand," Hunter said.

• Tim Noel will continue as the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, the ‌company confirmed to ​Reuters.

(Reporting by ‌Sriparna Roy in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Joyjeet Das and Shilpi ​Majumdar)

Photos

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

Lifestyle

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  