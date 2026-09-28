Robert Hunter to be new UnitedHealthcare president

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Sept 28 — UnitedHealth executive Robert Hunter said ​in a LinkedIn post on Monday he would take ‌on the role of president of UnitedHealthcare, ⁠the company's ​insurance division.

Here are ⁠some details:

• A UnitedHealth ‌veteran, Hunter has ‌held several roles at the ⁠company over ⁠the past 15 years.

• He was previously the CEO of government programs at the company, as well as held the ‌top role at ​UnitedHealthcare's medicare and retirement segment.

• "In this new role, my focus will be on helping to accelerate our modernization agenda to achieve a future where healthcare ​is more connected, easier ‌to navigate ‌and ⁠simpler to understand," Hunter said.

• Tim Noel will continue as the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, the ‌company confirmed to ​Reuters.

(Reporting by ‌Sriparna Roy in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Joyjeet Das and Shilpi ​Majumdar)