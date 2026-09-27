Taylor Swift lands top trophy at MTV's Video Music Awards

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LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Taylor Swift won the most coveted honor at MTV's Video ​Music Awards on Sunday with video of the year for her showgirl-inspired "The Fate of Ophelia", which she dedicated to the late Dolly Parton.

"Ophelia" was ‌the first single off Swift's 2025 "The Life of a Showgirl" album. As she accepted the VMA honor, she ⁠praised Parton as "the ultimate showgirl."

"I think ​that we were all very lucky ⁠to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time," Swift said on stage ‌in downtown Los Angeles.

Parton, ‌an award-winning country singer, songwriter and businesswoman, died in August at the ⁠age of 80.

Earlier, Swift was awarded the inaugural ⁠MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. She has written and directed 18 videos over her career including one for her new single "Patient Zero," which she debuted during the ceremony.

"The main reason I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much, so much ‌fun," Swift said. "You actually care about what we're making."

The ​VMAs were broadcast live on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+. Winners in the top categories are selected by fan votes.

In other awards, Madonna was named artist of the year and her duet with Carpenter, "Bring Your Love," was crowned best collaboration.

Madonna said she enjoyed working with Carpenter because their work styles complemented one another.

"When I show up late, she shows up early," Madonna ​said, adding that both share the old-school habit of writing lyrics on pieces of paper. "It's ‌been wonderful working ‌with you, ⁠and I love this song," she said.

Lisa, a member of the group Blackpink, won the VMA for best pop video for her solo effort "Dream." Sporting a black outfit with large white fringe sleeves, she spoke through tears as she thanked her fans, known ‌as Lillies.

"I wouldn't be ​here without you guys," she said as she ‌held the VMA Moon ⁠Person trophy. "Thank you ​so much for your love and support."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Kevin Buckland and ​Neil Fullick)