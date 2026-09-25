Review: Brad Pitt and one very good dog make 'Heart of the Beast' an engaging survival tale

I've never owned a dog.

Not because I don't like them. I actually really like dogs. It's just that growing up, my parents just weren't dog people, and now that I'm an adult with three kids, life already feels complicated enough. I'm perfectly content letting my kids enjoy everyone else's dogs. You know, the ones I don't have to feed or clean up after.

That said, I'm always up for a good dog movie.

"Heart of the Beast" wasn't especially high on my must-see list, but I was intrigued. Brad Pitt is almost always worth watching, David Ayer has proven that when he's on his game he can deliver compelling stories, and, well, there's a dog. That sounded like enough to get me into a theater.

I'm glad it did.

"Heart of the Beast" follows a former Army Ranger (Pitt) whose small plane crashes deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Injured and miles from civilization, he finds himself relying on his military dog, Odin, to survive the unforgiving landscape.

It's not breaking new ground, but it's grounded

There's nothing particularly groundbreaking about the setup. We've seen survival stories before, and we've certainly seen movies built around the bond between a person and a dog. But familiar doesn't automatically mean boring.

One of the movie's biggest strengths is how grounded it feels.

Sure, there are moments where you'll have to accept a little Hollywood logic, but for the most part "Heart of the Beast" embraces how brutally difficult survival would actually be. Every victory feels earned and every injury matters. Nature isn't simply a scenic backdrop, but it's an obstacle that constantly reminds you who's really in charge.

David Ayer doesn't shy away from just how unforgiving that world can be. Some sequences are surprisingly visceral, and the wilderness often feels just as dangerous as any human villain could.

Pitt is predictably solid

Pitt is excellent in a role that's very different from many of the charismatic characters audiences have come to expect from him.

He's quiet, reserved, and emotionally worn down. This is a man carrying plenty of emotional baggage long before the plane goes down, and Pitt communicates most of that without saying much at all.

Considering most of the movie is simply Pitt and a dog sharing the screen, it's impressive how invested the film keeps you. Their relationship develops naturally, and by the end, it's the emotional connection between the two that gives the story its heart.

Pacing and runtime are great

I've also appreciated a recent trend of movies remembering that not every story needs to push well beyond the two-hour mark.

At around an hour and 40 minutes, "Heart of the Beast" knows exactly what it wants to be. It doesn't waste time with unnecessary subplots or scenes that exist simply to inflate the runtime. It tells its story, keeps the tension high, and gets out.

No, this isn't the greatest survival movie ever made, nor is it destined to become the definitive dog movie. But it doesn't need to be.

It's an entertaining survival adventure with genuine suspense, a few welcome moments of humor, and enough emotional weight to make you care about both of its central characters.

What parents need to know

"Heart of the Beast" is rated PG-13.

Language is relatively mild, but parents should know that the film includes several intense scenes of peril along with some fairly realistic violence and injuries. Younger children, especially animal lovers, may find parts of the movie frightening or emotionally upsetting.

I'd recommend this one for teens and older audiences rather than younger kids.

Conclusion

"Heart of the Beast" may not reinvent the survival genre, but Pitt, one exceptionally good boy, and a lean, suspenseful story make it a worthwhile movie.