MercadoLibre set to launch deliveries within an hour, expand pharmacy business in Brazil

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SAO PAULO, Sept 24 — MercadoLibre is set to launch a new service offering product deliveries within an hour in Brazil, starting in the city of Sao Paulo, Fernando Yunes, the firm's executive vice president of commerce, said on Thursday.
The Latin American e-commerce and fintech company also will expand its pharmacy business in the country, with its own pharmacy in Sao Paulo beginning to sell prescription products starting this month, Yunes said at an event.
(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Chris Reese)
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