MercadoLibre set to launch deliveries within an hour, expand pharmacy business in Brazil

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SAO PAULO, Sept 24 — ​MercadoLibre is set to launch a ‌new service offering product ⁠deliveries within ​an hour ⁠in Brazil, ‌starting in ‌the city of Sao ⁠Paulo, ⁠Fernando Yunes, the firm's executive vice president of commerce, said on Thursday.

The ‌Latin American ​e-commerce and fintech company also will expand its pharmacy business in the country, with its ​own pharmacy ‌in ‌Sao Paulo ⁠beginning to sell prescription products starting this month, Yunes ‌said at ​an event.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Andre ​Romani; Editing by Chris ​Reese)