USPS releases mailing deadlines for holiday shoppers

Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 12:50 p.m.

 
U.S. Postal Service trucks in Glendale, Calif., on Aug. 23, 2024. The postal service announced its holiday deadlines.

U.S. Postal Service trucks in Glendale, Calif., on Aug. 23, 2024. The postal service announced its holiday deadlines.(Mario Tama, Getty Images via CNN)

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you plan to ship packages for the holidays, there are some deadlines you need to know.

The U.S. Postal Service has announced its recommended mailing dates for anyone who wants their cards and gifts to arrive before Dec. 25. For those mailing packages within the lower 48 states, the earliest deadline is Dec. 17. To get packages to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories, the deadline is Dec. 16.

And anyone who uses Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express will have a few extra days to get packages where they need to be before the holiday.

—Travis Richards

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