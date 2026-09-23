Lionel Richie is taking a break from performing following a heart procedure

By Maria Sherman, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 10:39 a.m.

 
Lionel Richie attends The King's Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani on May 2, 2024, in New York. Richie's spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday the singer was stepping back from performing after a heart procedure.

Lionel Richie attends The King's Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani on May 2, 2024, in New York. Richie's spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday the singer was stepping back from performing after a heart procedure.(Evan Agostini, Invision)

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NEW YORK — Lionel Richie is taking a break from touring as he recovers from a heart procedure, a representative for the singer confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Richie underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, and the "doctor said everything went perfectly," it read. "Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon."

A-fib is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that is a worrisome stage-setter for blood clots, stroke and heart failure. Some researchers believe more than 10 million Americans have it — most of them older.

The 77-year-old singer also postponed two concerts earlier this year, in June, after falling ill. And in August, reports of Richie checking himself into a hospital after a performance in St. Louis made the rounds online.

Richie was scheduled to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire on Saturday in San Francisco, Sept. 30 in Chicago and Oct. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.

According to his website, he is currently scheduled to launch his "King of Hearts" residency shows at Las Vegas' the Wynn in October and November.

The Oscar and four-time Grammy Award-winning Richie launched his career with The Commodores before becoming a successful solo artist. In addition to his well-known hits like "Hello," Richie co-wrote the iconic charity single "We Are the World" with Michael Jackson and has sold over 100 million records. He is also a judge on "American Idol."

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