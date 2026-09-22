Lowe's employees give back to their community on Red Vest Day

By Allison Stuart, KSL | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 7:20 p.m.

 
Lowe's employees participate in Red Vest Day at LifeStart village, on Tuesday. Lowe's associates volunteered time and energy to LifeStart Village in Midvale completing improvement projects to support single-parent families who are rebuilding after homelessness.

Lowe's employees participate in Red Vest Day at LifeStart village, on Tuesday. Lowe's associates volunteered time and energy to LifeStart Village in Midvale completing improvement projects to support single-parent families who are rebuilding after homelessness.(Kai Johnson, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah nonprofit has garnered some big recognition from Lowe's, which has resulted in a grant to help Utahns.

Earlier this year, the Family Support Center was selected as one of 100 organizations across the country to receive a Lowe's Community Impact Grant.

On Tuesday that recognition turned into action when a group of Lowe's Red Vest associates spent the morning at LifeStart Village in Midvale.

The $10,000 grant went toward improvement projects for the families who call the community home. It's an easy job, said Kurt Baker who manages a Lowe's in Layton, because they're part of the community too.

"I mean, every one of our employees, they're members of the community," he said. "They live here, they love it here. So we want to give back. It's a great opportunity for a person to give back, and we're excited to do it."

Lifestart Village serves dozens of single-parent families as they work toward independence after domestic violence and homelessness.

They say the need is great. Currently, Lifestart Village has more than 400 families on the waiting list.

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Jon Accarrino
Allison Stuart

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