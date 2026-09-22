Major name in US politics coming to Utah

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SALT LAKE CITY — A major name in national politics is coming to Utah.

Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will headline the 2027 Utah Economic Outlook and Public Policy Summit in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Chamber and the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute announced Ryan as the keynote speaker for the January 14th summit at the Grand America Hotel.

Ryan represented Wisconsin, and served as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from October, 2015, to January, 2019. In 2012, Ryan ran as the vice presidential candidate with former Sen. Mitt Romney, losing to the incumbent, President Barack Obama.

Ryan's address will focus on free enterprise, economic policy, and Utah's business climate.

The event brings together business, policy, and academic leaders who will discuss the state's economic outlook and priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Contributing: Simone Seikaly