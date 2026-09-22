Major name in US politics coming to Utah

By KSL | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 12:34 p.m.

 
Republican vice presidential candidate, Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a campaign event in Commerce Township, Mich., Aug. 24, 2012. Ryan was named as the keynote speaker for the 2027 Utah Economic Outlook & Public Policy Summit.

Republican vice presidential candidate, Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a campaign event in Commerce Township, Mich., Aug. 24, 2012. Ryan was named as the keynote speaker for the 2027 Utah Economic Outlook & Public Policy Summit.(Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — A major name in national politics is coming to Utah.

Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will headline the 2027 Utah Economic Outlook and Public Policy Summit in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Chamber and the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute announced Ryan as the keynote speaker for the January 14th summit at the Grand America Hotel.

Ryan represented Wisconsin, and served as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from October, 2015, to January, 2019. In 2012, Ryan ran as the vice presidential candidate with former Sen. Mitt Romney, losing to the incumbent, President Barack Obama.

Ryan's address will focus on free enterprise, economic policy, and Utah's business climate.

The event brings together business, policy, and academic leaders who will discuss the state's economic outlook and priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Contributing: Simone Seikaly

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

U.S. electionsPoliticsUtah
Jon Accarrino
KSLKSL
KSL
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  