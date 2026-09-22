Police response causes road closures in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Traffic was closed in a West Haven area as police responded to an incident in the city.

The incident's location was on 1900 West between 2550 South and 2100 South, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office. Both north and south directions were closed as responders continued to work.

"At this time we are asking citizens to avoid the area and plan alternate routes," the sheriff's office said. "We can confirm there are no injuries and no active threat to the community."

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