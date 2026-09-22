Police response causes road closures in West Haven

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 10:23 a.m.

 
Police responded to an incident in West Haven, forcing road closures in the area on Tuesday.

Police responded to an incident in West Haven, forcing road closures in the area on Tuesday. (Weber County Sheriff's Office)

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WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Traffic was closed in a West Haven area as police responded to an incident in the city.

The incident's location was on 1900 West between 2550 South and 2100 South, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office. Both north and south directions were closed as responders continued to work.

"At this time we are asking citizens to avoid the area and plan alternate routes," the sheriff's office said. "We can confirm there are no injuries and no active threat to the community."

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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UtahPolice & CourtsWeber County
Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.

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