As waterfowl hunting season begins in Utah, a warning about harmful algae from state officials

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's waterfowl hunting season gets underway this weekend which has state health officials warning hunters about harmful algae in Utah waterways.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports 27 waterbodies currently under watch or warning advisories across the state. They include Utah Lake, Deer Creek Reservoir and Echo Reservoir. The Division of Environmental Quality has the full list on its website.
Officials say harmful algae can look like green or blue-green water, spilled paint or pea soup.
Hunters should keep their dogs away from contaminated water as the toxins can be fatal to pets. The American Kennel Club says early and common signs of harmful algae poisoning include:
- Vomiting and diarrhea
- Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth
- Extreme weakness
- Loss of appetite
Wildlife officers say if you suspect harmful algae, stay out of the water and keep your dog away from the water, too.