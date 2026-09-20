As waterfowl hunting season begins in Utah, a warning about harmful algae from state officials

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's waterfowl hunting season gets underway this weekend which has state health officials warning hunters about harmful algae in Utah waterways.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports 27 waterbodies currently under watch or warning advisories across the state. They include Utah Lake, Deer Creek Reservoir and Echo Reservoir. The Division of Environmental Quality has the full list on its website.

Utah wildlife officials ask hunters participating in the waterfowl hunting season to be aware of water conditions, especially be on the lookout for the presence of harmful algae. (Photo: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Officials say harmful algae can look like green or blue-green water, spilled paint or pea soup.

Hunters should keep their dogs away from contaminated water as the toxins can be fatal to pets. The American Kennel Club says early and common signs of harmful algae poisoning include:

Vomiting and diarrhea

Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth

Extreme weakness

Loss of appetite

Almost 30 bodies of water across Utah are under watch and warning advisories for harmful algae, a concern for officials as the state's waterfowl hunting season gets underway. (Photo: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Wildlife officers say if you suspect harmful algae, stay out of the water and keep your dog away from the water, too.