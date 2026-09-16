Novo partners with Anthropic to speed up drug development with Claude

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 16, 2026 at 8:01 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 7:15 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: The Novo Nordisk logo on a sign outside its facility in Malov, west of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 31, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The Novo Nordisk logo on a sign outside its facility in Malov, west of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo)

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Sept 16 — Novo Nordisk has partnered with Anthropic to use ​the AI giant's Claude models to speed up discovery and development of new medicines, the ‌companies said on Wednesday.

Here are more details:

• The Danish drugmaker ⁠will initially test Anthropic ​models and Claude Science ⁠in its research and development workflows, and address ‌scientific problems where ‌their joint capabilities can have the greatest ⁠impact, they said.

• "But beyond ⁠this, AI tools can also offer completely new scientific opportunities and aid reasoning and understanding of human biology and drug mechanics," Novo CEO Mike Doustdar said.

• Drugmakers are increasingly turning to ‌artificial intelligence to accelerate R&D ​and improve efficiency across their pipelines.

• The Wegovy maker will also use Anthropic's frontier models to strengthen AI-driven software development.

• "By giving leading researchers access to safe, capable, and trusted frontier models, we can shorten research timelines, improve outcomes, and ​discover medicines and treatments that significantly improve human ‌life," said Dario ‌Amodei, ⁠CEO of Anthropic.

• Meanwhile, AI industry leaders are split over how fast companies should develop the increasingly powerful technology.

• Novo already uses Claude to automate ‌trial report generation, ​and trim timelines for patient ‌documentation creation from ⁠months ​to minutes.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Leroy Leo)

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