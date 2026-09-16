Woman charged in fiery ATV crash in southern Utah receives jail time, probation

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 9:47 a.m.

 
A woman who was criminally charged earlier this year after a fiery all-terrain vehicle crash near Sand Hollow State Park injured four people was sentenced last month to 105 days in jail.

A woman who was criminally charged earlier this year after a fiery all-terrain vehicle crash near Sand Hollow State Park injured four people was sentenced last month to 105 days in jail. (Atthapon Niyom, Shutterstock)

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Harlie Rae Nelson, 25, was sentenced to 105 days in jail and three years of probation.
  • Nelson faced charges after a fiery ATV crash injured four near Sand Hollow.
  • She pleaded guilty in July to negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury.

ST. GEORGE — A woman who was charged earlier this year for her involvement in a fiery all-terrain vehicle crash near Sand Hollow State Park that injured four people was sentenced last month to 105 days in jail.

Harlie Rae Nelson, 25, of Beaver, was charged in April in 5th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle causing serious injury, a third-degree felony; negligently operating a vehicle causing injury, DUI and reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors; and not having registration for the off-road vehicle, an infraction.

The incident happened on Sand Mountain in southern Utah.

"Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, and a total of four occupants were injured in the accident. The vehicle had jumped approximately 15 feet from a dune to flat ground, resulting in a vehicle fire. The first occupant had sustained third-degree burns from exposure to the fire," according to a police booking affidavit.

That victim was flown by helicopter to a burn center in Las Vegas. An 8-year-old girl suffered "a neck injury and abrasions," and another person sustained "facial trauma," the affidavit states. The driver, Nelson, 25, "sustained fractured vertebrae and abdominal pain," the arresting officer wrote.

First responders also "observed signs of alcohol consumption" while treating Nelson, and "witnesses had confirmed she had been drinking throughout the day," the affidavit alleges.

Nelson pleaded guilty in July to negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious injury, a third-degree felony, and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor. The plea statement said she had sufficient alcohol in her body "to a degree that rendered the defendant incapable of safely operating a vehicle."

As part of the plea deal, the other two misdemeanors and traffic infraction were dismissed, and prosecutors agreed to recommend probation for sentencing.

On Aug. 18, Nelson was sentenced to zero to five years in prison for the felony charge, but the term was suspended, according to court records.

Her probation order states she will serve 105 days in jail, plus 60 days in home confinement. She is ordered to serve three years on probation, during which she cannot be in possession of or use any alcohol or illegal drugs.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah, Wasatch and Summit County communities, arts and entertainment, Utah courts and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
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