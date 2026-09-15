Helicopter crashes, killing at least 1 person, near a bus crash in Los Angeles

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LOS ANGELES — A helicopter crashed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing at least one person near a deadly bus crash, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had survived the helicopter crash.

"We're trying to determine how many patients were inside the helicopter," Capt. Branden Silverman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said during a news conference.

The person killed was outside in a parking lot, he said.

Silverman described the helicopter as "pretty well destroyed" and said they're going to have to go through the rubble to see how many victims were on board.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and six others were injured after an SUV crashed into a city bus in Los Angeles, officials said. Photos and videos online showed around half of an SUV lodged into the side of a MTA bus and a large group of fire crew working around the crash.