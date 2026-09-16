Man sentenced to jail, probation for firing gunshots outside West Valley City store

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who fired a gun during a fight outside Charlie's Market in West Valley City earlier this year will spend time in jail and on probation after pleading guilty.

Manuel Ismael Torres, 18, was charged with firing 20 shots during a "large physical altercation" in the early morning hours of March 21, but ultimately, he only pleaded guilty to firing four of those shots.

He pleaded guilty on June 10 under a plea deal that dismissed 13 charges of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and three counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm causing injury.

Third District Judge Richard Pehrson sentenced Torres to three consecutive terms of zero to five years in prison for three of the remaining third-degree felony discharge counts, but suspended each of those sentences. On a fourth charge of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, the judge ordered him to a term of 180 days in jail, ordering him to serve the full term without an early release, but gave him credit for the 13 days he already spent in jail.

Torres was also ordered to spend 90 days in home confinement and three years on probation after his release from jail. Following his home confinement, Torres must comply with a curfew of 10 p.m. for one year.

Charging documents said surveillance video shows him shooting 20 rounds, and 20 casings were recovered. Police said he appeared to be shooting low to the ground rather than directly at the crowd.

Three people were injured by what was believed to be shrapnel and transported themselves to hospitals, police said.