1 dead, 1 critically injured in Moab shooting

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 8:49 p.m.

 
One person died and another was injured in a Moab shooting on Tuesday.

One person died and another was injured in a Moab shooting on Tuesday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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MOAB — One person died and another was critically injured in a southeast Utah shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.

About 4 p.m., Moab police received a report of a shooting at 290 W. Williams Way, according to Moab Police Chief Lex Bell. Officers and emergency responders arrived to find one person dead and another who was injured. The injured individual was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release the names or ages of the two individuals, along with any information about the shooter. Bell said there is "no ongoing danger to the public," however.

The shooting remains under investigation.

"We ask for patience as we work to investigate the scene and this incident thoroughly," Bell wrote in a statement. "We hope to be able to provide more information (Wednesday) as our investigation develops."

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Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.
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