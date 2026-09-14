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FRANKFURT, Sept 14 — BioNTech ​said on Monday that a late-stage ‌trial showed its drug ⁠candidate gotistobart ​led ⁠to a clinically ‌meaningful overall ‌survival benefit in ⁠a ⁠certain form of lung cancer compared with standard treatment.

It added that results from ‌the ​PRESERVE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial involved patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer whose disease had ​progressed ‌despite prior ‌immunotherapy ⁠and chemotherapy.

Gotistobart nearly doubled survival compared with standard-of-care chemotherapy, ‌the biotech ​firm said.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Ludwig ​Burger, editing by Thomas ​Seythal)