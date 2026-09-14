BioNTech says lung cancer drug candidate prolonged lives in trial

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FRANKFURT, Sept 14 — BioNTech said on Monday that a late-stage trial showed its drug candidate gotistobart led to a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit in a certain form of lung cancer compared with standard treatment.
It added that results from the PRESERVE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial involved patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer whose disease had progressed despite prior immunotherapy and chemotherapy.
Gotistobart nearly doubled survival compared with standard-of-care chemotherapy, the biotech firm said.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)
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