List of winners at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

(Corrects name of Silver Lion ​winner to Possible Love)

VENICE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ‌83rd Venice Film Festival ended on ⁠Saturday. ​Here is ⁠a list of all ‌the main ‌award winners.

GOLDEN LION:

"Woman Unknown" ⁠directed ⁠by May el-Toukhy (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia production)

SILVER LION GRAND JURY PRIZE:

"Possible Love" directed by Lee Chang-dong (South Korea)

BEST ‌DIRECTOR:

Ilya Khrzhanovsky ​for "DAU" (Germany, France, Sweden)

BEST ACTRESS:

Mathilde Arcel for "Woman Unknown" (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

BEST ACTOR:

John Malkovich for "Wild Horse Nine" (US, Chile)

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Stephane Brize, Coralie Amedeo, ​Olivier Gorce for "A ‌Good ‌Little Soldier" (France)

SPECIAL ⁠JURY AWARD:

"NAZA" directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor (Britain)

BEST EMERGING YOUNG ‌ACTOR/ACTRESS:

Malou Khebizi for "A ​Place To ‌Heal" (France)

(Reporting ⁠by ​Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew ​Heavens)