List of winners at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 12, 2026 at 2:31 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 12, 2026 at 12:57 p.m.

 
Riccardo Scamarcio receives Best Actor award during the closing ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, Italy, September 12, 2026.

Riccardo Scamarcio receives Best Actor award during the closing ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, Italy, September 12, 2026. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

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(Corrects name of Silver Lion ​winner to Possible Love)

VENICE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ‌83rd Venice Film Festival ended on ⁠Saturday. ​Here is ⁠a list of all ‌the main ‌award winners.

GOLDEN LION:

"Woman Unknown" ⁠directed ⁠by May el-Toukhy (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia production)

SILVER LION GRAND JURY PRIZE:

"Possible Love" directed by Lee Chang-dong (South Korea)

BEST ‌DIRECTOR:

Ilya Khrzhanovsky ​for "DAU" (Germany, France, Sweden)

BEST ACTRESS:

Mathilde Arcel for "Woman Unknown" (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

BEST ACTOR:

John Malkovich for "Wild Horse Nine" (US, Chile)

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Stephane Brize, Coralie Amedeo, ​Olivier Gorce for "A ‌Good ‌Little Soldier" (France)

SPECIAL ⁠JURY AWARD:

"NAZA" directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor (Britain)

BEST EMERGING YOUNG ‌ACTOR/ACTRESS:

Malou Khebizi for "A ​Place To ‌Heal" (France)

(Reporting ⁠by ​Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew ​Heavens)

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