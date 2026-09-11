Review: 'Runner' may not be great, but it delivers exactly what an action movie should

SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes you get one of those movies that changes your life — "The Shawshank Redemption," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Secret Life of Walter Mitty" come to mind.

Then there are movies that you know are instant classics, like "Jaws," "Back to the Future" or the first time audiences experienced "Star Wars."

But sometimes you don't want life-changing. You don't need an instant classic. All you really want is to grab some popcorn, settle into a theater seat and spend 97 minutes watching bad guys get punched through walls.

If you're feeling that this weekend, then I have good news, because "Runner" is now in theaters.

The movie isn't breaking any new ground, and the premise feels familiar, and if you stop to think about the story too long, you'll probably find yourself asking more than a few questions. But I had enough fun watching it that I didn't really care.

That's all thanks to an entertaining cast, some well-executed action, and a movie that understands it doesn't need to overstay its welcome.

A dangerous mission

"Runner" follows Hank Malone (Alan Ritchson), a former Navy SEAL who finds himself pulled into a race against the clock and away from some bad dudes as he tries to get a liver to a dying girl at a children's hospital. Owen Wilson joins the ride and is very Owen Wilson throughout.

The plot isn't particularly complicated, and honestly, it doesn't need to be. The film knows audiences showed up for action and some charismatic performances. "Runner" keeps its focus there.

Alan Ritchson was built for movies like this

If you've watched "Reacher," you already know Alan Ritchson has a commanding screen presence.

"Runner" leans into that strength. Hard.

At times, his character feels almost superhuman. He absorbs punishment, dishes out plenty of his own, and routinely laughs in the face of physics and what the human body is actually capable of. Then again, have you seen the guy? He looks like he could bench-press a Honda Civic.

Fortunately, Ritchson has enough charisma to keep the performance from becoming too one-dimensional. His character gets just enough emotional development that you actually care about his story and what will ultimately happen to him. That makes the action sequences more engaging than they otherwise might have been.

Owen Wilson steals the show

It's interesting because Wilson's character has the least backstory in the movie. He's easily the thinnest written lead in the movie, but it doesn't matter because Wilson goes full Wilson and I'm all for it.

Wilson has spent decades perfecting a certain kind of effortless charm, and once again it works. He's funny without trying too hard, endlessly likable, and despite his constant rambling, he brings warmth to his character and the movie overall.

Something else that worked was the chemistry between Wilson and Ritchson.

They're very different performers, but together they create an entertaining dynamic that carries the movie through its weaker moments. Their relationship gives the film personality, and it's largely because of them that I was willing to forgive several very obvious plot holes and story inconsistencies. Are you telling me there are basically no cops in Australia?

When a movie is this entertaining, you tend to stop keeping score.

Fast, fun, and never overstays its welcome

One of "Runner's" biggest strengths is its pacing.

At one hour and 37 minutes, the movie moves quickly from one set piece to the next without wasting much time. There's enough character development to make the stakes matter and enough humor to break the tension.

Will it stick with you for weeks afterward? Nope, but that's okay.

Not every movie needs to leave you emotionally devastated or pondering life's biggest questions. Sometimes entertainment is enough, and "Runner" is that.

What parents should know

"Runner" is rated PG-13 and I think that's right.

The movie contains some mild language and nothing in the way of sexual content or suggestive material.

The violence, however, is more than I expected. Several brutal fight sequences and moments flirt with R-rated territory. While it never quite crosses that line, younger viewers may find some of the action surprisingly graphic for a PG-13 film.

Conclusion

If you're looking for an action movie that delivers good old-fashioned 90s-style kind of action, then "Runner" is an easy recommendation.

It's well-paced, entertaining, and benefits tremendously from the chemistry between Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson. Sure, the story has its share of plot holes, and no one is likely to mistake it for an awards contender, but I really don't care.

I wanted to be entertained and get my heart going a bit. I got that, along with some laughs and a few emotional surprises I wasn't ready for.

This is a movie you go to when you've got a slow Friday night and want to shut off that thinking part of your brain for 90 minutes before you go grab a burger and call it a night.