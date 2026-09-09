UK actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences, prosecutors say

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 6:26 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 6:22 a.m.

 
Actor Noel Clarke poses for photographers at the British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in London, Britain February 11, 2017.

Actor Noel Clarke poses for photographers at the British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace in London, Britain February 11, 2017. (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

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LONDON, Sept 9 — British actor and filmmaker ​Noel Clarke has been charged with six sexual offences, ‌including two counts of sexual assault, the ⁠Crown Prosecution ​Service said on ⁠Wednesday.

Clarke was charged after allegations ‌by five ‌women of sexual misconduct between 2007 ⁠and 2016, ⁠the CPS added.

The 50-year-old was also charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure and is due to ‌appear at ​London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 21.

Clarke is best known for writing and starring in "Kidulthood" (2006), which explored bullying, drug abuse and extreme violence among young people ​in London, and for ‌a recurring ‌role ⁠in sci-fi show "Doctor Who".

The Guardian newspaper in 2021 reported allegations of sexual misconduct made against Clarke ‌by several women, ​which Clarke ‌denied.

(Reporting by Sam ⁠Tobin; ​editing by Sarah Young and Paul ​Sandle)

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