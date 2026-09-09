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LONDON, Sept 9 — British actor and filmmaker ​Noel Clarke has been charged with six sexual offences, ‌including two counts of sexual assault, the ⁠Crown Prosecution ​Service said on ⁠Wednesday.

Clarke was charged after allegations ‌by five ‌women of sexual misconduct between 2007 ⁠and 2016, ⁠the CPS added.

The 50-year-old was also charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure and is due to ‌appear at ​London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 21.

Clarke is best known for writing and starring in "Kidulthood" (2006), which explored bullying, drug abuse and extreme violence among young people ​in London, and for ‌a recurring ‌role ⁠in sci-fi show "Doctor Who".

The Guardian newspaper in 2021 reported allegations of sexual misconduct made against Clarke ‌by several women, ​which Clarke ‌denied.

(Reporting by Sam ⁠Tobin; ​editing by Sarah Young and Paul ​Sandle)