Bristol Myers' blood cancer cell therapy meets main goal in mid-stage trial

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Sept 8 — Bristol Myers Squibb said on Tuesday its experimental cell therapy for a type of blood cancer had met the main goal of a mid-stage trial.
The company was testing the therapy, called arlocabtagene autoleucel, or arlo-cel, in patients with a hard-to-treat form of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
The study met its main goal, showing significant improvement in the percentage of patients who responded to the treatment.
It also met a key secondary goal, showing more patients achieved a complete response, meaning no signs of cancer remained after the treatment.
(Reporting by Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
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