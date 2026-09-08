Bristol Myers' blood cancer cell therapy meets main goal in mid-stage trial

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 5:14 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Sept 8 — Bristol Myers Squibb ​said on Tuesday its experimental cell therapy ‌for a type of blood cancer ⁠had met ​the main ⁠goal of a ‌mid-stage trial.

The ‌company was testing the ⁠therapy, called ⁠arlocabtagene autoleucel, or arlo-cel, in patients with a hard-to-treat form of multiple myeloma, a type ‌of blood ​cancer.

The study met its main goal, showing significant improvement in the percentage of patients who responded to the treatment.

It also ​met a ‌key secondary ‌goal, ⁠showing more patients achieved a complete response, meaning no signs of cancer ‌remained after ​the treatment.

(Reporting ‌by Kamal ⁠Choudhury ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja ​Desai)

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