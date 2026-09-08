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Sept 8 — Pharvaris said on Tuesday its experimental oral drug helped prevent ​swelling attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema, meeting the main goal of a late-stage trial.

Shares of the company ‌were up over 25% in premarket trading.

• Hereditary angioedema causes repeated swelling in ⁠areas including the face, hands, ​feet, abdomen and throat. Throat ⁠swelling can block breathing and be life-threatening.

• The rare ‌genetic disorder has three ‌types. Type 1 causes low levels of the C1 ⁠inhibitor protein, Type 2 prevents ⁠it from working properly, and the third type occurs despite normal levels and function.

• The once-daily drug, deucrictibant, reduced the average monthly rate of swelling attacks by 83% compared with a placebo. Among patients with Type 1 or ‌Type 2, the reduction was 87%.

• ​The study enrolled 85 adolescents and adults with all three types of hereditary angioedema across 21 countries. Participants received either deucrictibant or a placebo for 24 weeks.

• The drug began protecting patients within the first week, with the benefit continuing throughout the study. It also met all secondary ​study goals, Pharvaris said.

• Most side effects were mild or moderate, ‌and no serious ‌side ⁠effects related to the treatment were reported. One patient in each group stopped treatment because of a side effect.

• Pharvaris plans to seek U.S. approval for the preventive treatment in the ‌first half of 2027 ​and present additional data on ‌its effectiveness, safety and ⁠patients' experience ​at upcoming medical meetings.

(Reporting by Kunal Das in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Maju Samuel)