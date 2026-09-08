Pharvaris' genetic disorder drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

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Sept 8 — Pharvaris said on Tuesday its experimental oral drug helped prevent swelling attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema, meeting the main goal of a late-stage trial.
Shares of the company were up over 25% in premarket trading.
• Hereditary angioedema causes repeated swelling in areas including the face, hands, feet, abdomen and throat. Throat swelling can block breathing and be life-threatening.
• The rare genetic disorder has three types. Type 1 causes low levels of the C1 inhibitor protein, Type 2 prevents it from working properly, and the third type occurs despite normal levels and function.
• The once-daily drug, deucrictibant, reduced the average monthly rate of swelling attacks by 83% compared with a placebo. Among patients with Type 1 or Type 2, the reduction was 87%.
• The study enrolled 85 adolescents and adults with all three types of hereditary angioedema across 21 countries. Participants received either deucrictibant or a placebo for 24 weeks.
• The drug began protecting patients within the first week, with the benefit continuing throughout the study. It also met all secondary study goals, Pharvaris said.
• Most side effects were mild or moderate, and no serious side effects related to the treatment were reported. One patient in each group stopped treatment because of a side effect.
• Pharvaris plans to seek U.S. approval for the preventive treatment in the first half of 2027 and present additional data on its effectiveness, safety and patients' experience at upcoming medical meetings.
(Reporting by Kunal Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)