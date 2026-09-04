Historic Dixie Sunbowl gets major upgrades, increases capacity

ST. GEORGE — For nearly 80 years, spectators of St. George's annual Dixie Round-up Rodeo have gathered at the Dixie Sunbowl to watch the event, which has grown in popularity over the years.

"This is a lifelong dream of the city's," said Gene Madsen of Hughes General Contractors, whom the city contracted for the project.

The Dixie Sunbowl was constructed in 1947 through donations and the work of citizens of the area, including Lions Club members. It was opened primarily as a venue to host the Dixie Round-up Rodeo, but over the years, it has hosted college football games, high school graduations, concerts and community festivals.

Up until last year, the venue consisted of cement seating that, while large, was limited. The condition of the stadium had also reached a point where it "wasn't sustainable without some major upgrades." According to a statement on the city's website, the facility had decaying concrete, limited capacity and outdated features, making it "challenging to host a wide array of events safely and comfortably."

Renovation quickly became a priority. Thanks to a voter-approved Trails, Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond, a $3.7 million contribution from Washington County and Recreation, Arts and Parks (RAP) Tax funds, the project quickly took shape.

Time was of the essence, however, with only a year to complete it. Madsen told KSL that with the short timeline, they went right to work soon following last year's rodeo.

"We instantly went out with a big package to demo the entire facility and get the old concrete bleachers out," he said. "We had to do it in a very compressed time frame, but we knew that was the only way to accomplish this for the city."

The stadium now has a capacity of 7,300 people, which is 1,000 more than it could previously hold.

Madsen also spoke about how important the Sunbowl is to the community at large, adding that he learned this firsthand from his wife, who grew up in St. George.

"When I ask (my wife) about this facility, she just gets very sentimental because it's a community area; it really belongs to the community," he said. "Everyone has been involved and everyone knows where it's at. ... I love the vision that (the city has) to try to provide a civic event center like what you see here. I assume lots of pride doing a project such as this."

The Dixie Sunbowl will have its grand re-opening on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., just in time for the Dixie Round-up Rodeo, which will run Sept. 17-19.