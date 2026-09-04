Afro Utah Festival returns, highlighting the mix of cultures in Utah rooted in Africa

SALT LAKE CITY — Now in its sixth year, the Afro Utah Festival grew out of efforts to help Black-owned businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first installment in 2021 it's grown, and it returns for its sixth go-round on Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, featuring food, entertainment, crafts, business booths and more. The aim continues — to promote Black-owned businesses and highlight the mix of cultures in Utah with roots in Africa.

"It was really small but (got) a lot of support from the community. We got a lot of sponsors, and it has just grown to be something huge and cultural right now," said Gloria Mensah, who helps organize the event through GK Folks Foundation, a nonprofit entity. She's originally from Nigeria and now lives in Herriman.

The free event is meant to showcase Afro Caribbean, African American, Afro Latino, African and other cultures rooted in Africa. It goes from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be held in the public square outside the Main Library at 210 E. 400 South in Salt Lake City. Activities will also be taking place along 200 East to the west, which will be closed from 400 South to 500 South for the event.

"The event is open to everybody to come enjoy cultures," Mensah said. Past events have drawn upward of 5,000 people, and she hopes for the same on Saturday, if not more.

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Preceding the festival, organizers are hosting the 2026 Afro Utah Awards event on Friday to recognize members of the community for their achievements and contributions. Numerous people will be honored in a range of categories.

Many performers are scheduled for Saturday's festival, headlined by Pumpa, a soca artist from the Virgin Islands. Many food vendors will also be on hand as well as a range of booths featuring arts, fashion, local businesses, nonprofit groups and more.