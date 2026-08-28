Review: 'The Dog Stars' can't quite live up to its remarkable potential

SALT LAKE CITY — There are some movies that disappoint because they're simply bad.

Then there are movies that disappoint because you can constantly see the great movie hiding just beneath the surface.

"The Dog Stars" falls into the second category.

On paper, this seems like a can't-miss project. It's based on Peter Heller's acclaimed bestselling novel, is directed by Ridley Scott and features a talented cast led by Jacob Elordi. Add in some breathtaking cinematography, a beautiful score and a lean runtime of just under two hours, and it feels like all the ingredients are there.

Unfortunately, the final product never comes together.

A story about survival and finding hope

Set years after a devastating pandemic has reshaped the world, "The Dog Stars" follows Hig, a former mechanic living a lonely existence at an abandoned airfield with his loyal dog and a hardened survivalist companion.

When a faint radio transmission hints that other survivors may still be out there, Hig embarks on a dangerous journey that forces him to confront his past while deciding whether hope is still worth pursuing.

The premise is compelling, and thankfully the film avoids many of the tired apocalypse clichés audiences have come to expect. This isn't really about monsters or action. At its core, it's about grief, loneliness, connection, and what gives life meaning after everything familiar has disappeared.

That's exactly what made the novel resonate with so many readers.

Unfortunately, that's also where the movie struggles the most.

Beautiful to look at, difficult to feel

The biggest issue with "The Dog Stars" is that it asks audiences to become emotionally invested before it has done the work to earn those emotions.

This is a story built almost entirely on relationships and emotional payoffs. Every major decision depends on whether we care about the people involved.

I understood what the filmmakers were trying to accomplish, but I rarely felt it.

Compressing a novel like this into a film under two hours is no easy task, and while I appreciate that the movie doesn't overstay its welcome, it often feels like it's rushing from one emotional beat to the next. Instead of letting relationships develop naturally, we're often asked to simply accept that they matter.

The result is a film that's surprisingly difficult to connect with despite having all the right themes.

Performance can't overcome uneven storytelling

To the movie's credit, there's plenty to admire.

The performances are consistently solid, with Jacob Elordi delivering a restrained lead performance that fits the quiet nature of the character. The supporting cast also brings authenticity to their roles, even if the screenplay doesn't always give them enough room to breathe.

Visually, the film is stunning. Ridley Scott still knows how to create unforgettable imagery, capturing abandoned landscapes that are both haunting and strangely beautiful.

The music also deserves praise. Both the original score and the carefully selected songs complement the story exceptionally well, helping create an atmosphere that often succeeds even when the narrative doesn't.

Unfortunately, those strengths aren't enough to overcome the movie's biggest weaknesses.

The pacing feels uneven, and the tone shifts so frequently that it's difficult to settle into what kind of movie this wants to be.

At different moments, "The Dog Stars" feels like an action film, a survival thriller, a romance, and an intimate emotional drama.

There's certainly nothing wrong with blending genres. Some of the best films ever made do exactly that.

The problem here is that none of those elements ever feels fully realized. Rather than complementing one another, they often compete for attention, leaving the movie feeling unfocused.

Perhaps the biggest surprise comes in the ending.

Without spoiling anything, the film feels like it's building toward a significant emotional and intense climax before it abruptly stops. Instead of delivering the payoff the story seems to promise, the credits arrive so suddenly that it almost feels like a reel is missing.

It's an ending that left me more confused than reflective.

What parents need to know

"The Dog Stars" is rated R, and the rating is well deserved. The film contains frequent strong language throughout, along with numerous violent sequences and disturbing situations tied to its post-apocalyptic setting. While the violence isn't relentlessly graphic, the intensity of the survival scenarios and mature themes make this one best suited for adult audiences.

Conclusion

I didn't dislike "The Dog Stars."

In fact, that's probably what makes it so frustrating.

There are flashes of a genuinely moving, memorable film throughout its runtime. The performances are good. The visuals are gorgeous. The music is excellent.

But considering the strength of the source material, the impressive cast and Ridley Scott behind the camera, it's hard not to walk away feeling like this should have been something much more special.