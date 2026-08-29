Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

PHILADELPHIA — Since their debut more than six decades ago, The Berenstain Bears have sold hundreds of millions of copies, been translated into dozens of languages and captivated generations of readers around the world.

The creators of The Berenstain Bears, Stan Berenstain and Jan Berenstain, both grew up in Philadelphia during the Great Depression.

Their upbringing in a city known for its tight-knit neighborhoods and strong sense of community helped shape the wholesome, family-centered stories that define the series.

"They always say Philadelphia is a city of neighborhoods and the neighborhoods are all a bunch of families and people and communities," Mike Berenstain, their son, said. "I think that influenced how we create the characters in the world, the Bear world, that we created."

Stan and Jan Berenstain launched the series in 1962 with The Big Honey Hunt. What began as a single title has since grown into more than 400 books and counting, with Mike Berenstain now carrying on the family legacy.

"I'm surprised," Mike Berenstain said, "that people who know, of course, the Berenstain Bears are totally shocked that their origin is Philadelphia. I'm surprised. Very often people I meet who know, of course, the Berenstain Bears, they're totally shocked that their origin is Philadelphia."

Today, Mike Berenstain works from his home studio in Ambler, Montgomery County, where he continues to bring Papa Bear, Mama Bear, Brother Bear, Sister Bear and Honey to life.

That sunny dirt road deep in Bear Country was inspired by the rolling hills and neighborhood life of Solebury Township, Bucks County, where Jan Berenstain had a home studio.

Now a new generation of readers is discovering the Bears.

During a Berenstain Bears story time at Wissahickon Valley Public Library, where more than a dozen children gathered, 2-year-old Gabriel Howell from Ambler already had a favorite.

"The puppy story," Gabriel said with a smile.

His mother, Victoria Howell, said she and her husband both grew up reading the books and are excited to pass them along.

"The stories of the Berenstain Bears still resonate with children nowadays because they're lessons that will never go away," Howell said. "They're morals that will always stick."

Mike Berenstain, now 74, said he has no plans to retire. He continues to publish four to six new books each year, keeping the series fresh while staying true to its core values. He believes the series' success comes from its vivid illustrations, humor and heart.

"It's the fact that they are very child and family-friendly," he said. "They're very helpful both in terms of kids learning to read and also learning values and social life, how to behave."

He also noted that parents of children with autism often share how the books help their kids better understand social situations and interactions, something he found both surprising and meaningful.

Beyond books, the Berenstain Bears have expanded into television shows, video games and merchandise. Mike Berenstain hinted that something new may soon be on the horizon.

"There is a kind of what you might call a major media project in the works," he said. "I'm not at liberty to say more about that, but I'm hoping that Bear fans will be pleased with what happens over the next year or so."

The Bears may live in a treehouse deep in Bear Country, but their roots remain firmly planted in the Philadelphia area.