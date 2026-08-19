Documented gang member faces 26 felony drug and gun-related charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A documented gang member accused of using social media to sell drugs is now facing more than two dozen felony drug and gun-related charges.

Justus Xander Solis, 18, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a first-degree felony; maintenance of a drug-involved premises, a second-degree felony; and 21 counts of drug distribution or arranging to distribute drugs, a third-degree felony.

A second man, Fabian Anthony Kelly, 30, of West Valley, was also charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with ten counts of being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, a third-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession, class B misdemeanors.

According to charging documents, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office started investigating an Instagram account "for possession of firearms and distribution of THC" that was linked to Solis.

Detectives served a search warrant on Solis' accounts in January and "observed Solis is involved with (a) street gang, that he is in possession of at least one firearm, that he is involved in the possession, use, and distribution of controlled substances, and that he is acting in conjunction with other (gang) members or associates to obtain and distribute marijuana and THC extract products," the charges state.

In March, investigators served a search warrant at Solis' residence and found "distributable amounts of THC extract vape devices in Solis' bedroom and three firearms in the garage" as well as "user amounts raw marijuana, drug paraphernalia, THC cartridges and empty THC cartridges and approximately 7 firearms" in a second bedroom, according to charges.

Prosecutors say Solis "has an extensive juvenile history" and "has demonstrated himself to be a danger to the community due to his escalation of criminal activity and unwillingness to be compliant with the law and his documented status as a member (of a street gang). Despite his probation status, Solis is alleged to have engaged in new criminal conduct, demonstrating an unwillingness to be compliant with the law and a propensity in possessing weapons as a restricted person," according to charging documents.

Investigators say Kelly lived with Solis and that marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia and multiple guns were found in his bedroom, the charges state.