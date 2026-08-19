Judge removed from Texas track meet stabbing case as defendant seeks new trial

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McKINNEY, Texas — The judge in the case of a Texas teenager convicted of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old athlete at a high school track meet was ordered removed Wednesday, as the defendant seeks a new trial in a case that drew national attention.

Karmelo Anthony, now 19, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison after a suburban Dallas jury in June rejected his claims of self-defense during a confrontation with Austin Metcalf in the stadium bleachers last year.

The case attracted national attention in part because of a flood of social media posts that amplified the killing in racial terms. Anthony is Black; Metcalf was white. Lawyers on both sides, however, told jurors the tragedy had nothing to do with race.

Dozens of Anthony supporters gathered inside and outside the Collin County courtroom for Wednesday's hearing, and some chanted "Free Karmelo!" in the parking lot after visiting Judge Sid Harle's order to remove state District Judge John Roach as Anthony seeks a retrial.

A new judge will be assigned for Thursday's hearing on Anthony's request for a retrial.

Anthony's legal team argued Wednesday that a retrial is needed in part because Roach enforced overly strict courtroom rules and gave an interview after the trial was over.

In the interview that was played as Wednesday's hearing began, Roach was asked if the jury got "it right."

"Yeah, they did," Roach said, adding: "Whatever they say, they got it right."

Harle said he did not know Roach and he believed Roach would be fair in a hearing for a retrial. But Harle agreed to Anthony's request to remove him because of the way it might look to a third party.

Anthony attended the hearing wearing a green jumpsuit. His parents and Metcalf's parents also were in the courtroom. Attorneys for Anthony's and Metcalf's families did not immediately comment on the ruling.

Anthony did not testify during the trial where students described a heated exchange over Anthony's refusal on a rainy spring day to leave a tent that belonged to Metcalf's team. The teens went to different high schools.

Several schools were competing when Anthony sat under the Memorial High School tent that was perched in the bleachers. Austin Metcalf and others had repeatedly told Anthony to leave, witnesses testified, leading to an escalating confrontation.

Prosecutors said Anthony provoked Metcalf, and witnesses testified that Anthony was the aggressor.

Anthony at one point reached inside a bag and replied: "Touch me and see what happens," according to a police report.

Metcalf pushed Anthony, according to witnesses, who said Anthony then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.