Residents voice concerns over proposed data center regulations in Spanish Fork

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SPANISH FORK— A standing-room-only crowd packed a Spanish Fork City Council meeting Tuesday night to weigh in on proposed regulations for future data centers, as residents raised concerns about environmental impacts, air quality and transparency from a company seeking to redevelop the former Fingerhut warehouse site.

The public hearing was not focused on approving a data center project. Instead, city leaders were considering a text amendment to city code that would establish rules and requirements for data centers should one be proposed in the future.

Provo-based company Volition is exploring a data center project at the former Fingerhut warehouse near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon. At the meeting, CEO Jeff Chavez addressed concerns commonly associated with the industry.

"The whole way we engaged as a company was to address the hotly contested concerns about data centers," Chavez said. "We were concerned about what was going on with the grid. We were horrified by (the) amount of water data centers have gotten away with … and poorly designed facilities nobody was paying attention to. That's really the genesis of this company."

During a presentation, Chavez said Volition's facilities differ from traditional data centers in their design and operations. He said the facilities generate their own power using natural gas-powered fuel cells and would not connect to or place demands on the existing power grid.

Chavez also said the company's cooling systems, often cited as a source of noise at data centers, are located indoors and that the facilities use a closed-loop water system that is filled once and continuously recirculates water. He added that the company's buildings are designed to remain low-profile and minimize impacts on surrounding views.

Despite those assurances, many residents said they remain unconvinced.

Several speakers argued that Volition has not provided enough data or supporting evidence to substantiate its claims. In an hours-long public comment period, they also expressed concerns about air quality, heat, environmental and noise impacts. Many argued a data center does not align with the character and values of Spanish Fork.

Provo-based company Volition has proposed their data center replace the old Fingerhut warehouse in Spanish Fork. (Photo: Shelby Lofton, KSL)

Some speakers also expressed concern that the ordinance under consideration does not include enough safeguards to protect taxpayers and the broader community. One resident said he predicts Volition will eventually be bought out by a larger company that may not keep the same promises.

Before voicing concerns, some residents did compliment Volition on its openness to answering their questions, hosting three open house sessions before the public hearing. Chavez said he was glad the dialogue in Spanish Fork has been overwhelmingly kind, unlike the Box Elder County proposed data center project that has sparked protests.

Volition asked city leaders to delay action on the proposed ordinance. Company representatives said they wanted to give council members and residents more time to review the proposal and better understand the company's plans.

As of late Tuesday night, the meeting was still ongoing, and no vote had been taken.

Chavez said Volition's next steps included site plan approval, getting a finalized DAQ air quality permit, getting a fire marshal, building and electrical permit and reaching development agreement terms.