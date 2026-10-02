Utah State Fairpark warns of scam targeting food vendors

Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 7:29 p.m.

Emma BensonKSL
 
The Utah State Fairpark entrance in Salt Lake City on July 25, 2023. Fairpark officials say scammers are using fake event offers to target food vendors, with some reportedly losing thousands of dollars.
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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Scammers impersonating Utah State Fairpark staff target food vendors with fake offers.
  • Some vendors lost thousands; Fairpark advises verifying offers before sending money.
  • Fairpark never requests advance payments; report scams to Fairpark and law enforcement.

SALT LAKE CITY — Scammers impersonating Utah State Fairpark staff are targeting food vendors with fake event offers, and Fairpark officials say some vendors have lost thousands of dollars.

The scammers are using phone calls, fake applications and emails to tell vendors they've been accepted for events and request money.

The Fairpark did not have an exact count of affected vendors or the total amount lost.

"Some of them have been taken for thousands," said Nicki Claeys, deputy executive director of the Utah State Fairpark. "And the main thing that we really want people to know is that the fair will never ask you for advanced money. We will always sign a contract. If you're unsure of who is contacting you, always call the fairpark office."

Claeys said the Fairpark received reports around the Utah State Fair and, more recently, involving the upcoming RedWest music festival.

Vendors go through an application and approval process before signing a contract. Claeys encouraged them to verify offers directly before sending money.

She said scammers have used email addresses resembling the Fairpark's. Staff email addresses end in @utahstatefair.com.

"This is very concerning considering the amount of money that's being lost. Their costs have already gone up with food prices and gas prices — this is only hurting them, and that's the last thing we want to have happen," Claeys said.

In a warning posted on social media, the Fairpark reminded vendors that it:

  • Never takes payment over the phone.
  • Never charges an application fee before a vendor is accepted.
  • Does not request payment through Venmo for large events such as RedWest.

Vendors can verify an offer or invoice by calling the Fairpark office at 801-538-8400.

Anyone who believes they've been scammed should notify the Fairpark and report it to law enforcement.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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