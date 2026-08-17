US kindergarten vaccine coverage falls, CDC says

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WASHINGTON — U.S. kindergarten vaccination coverage fell during the 2025-2026 school year, the U.S. ​Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergartners in the United States increased ‌to 4.2% during the 2025-2026 school year from 3.6% in the previous school year, the ⁠CDC said.

Exemptions rose in 41 ​states and Washington, D.C. Of ⁠these, 24 states reported exemptions exceeding 5%.

Coverage ranged from 92% for ‌the diphtheria, tetanus and ‌acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) to 92.4% for the measles, mumps and ⁠rubella vaccine (MMR) and the polio vaccine, ⁠the CDC said.

The CDC said coverage for the MMR, DTaP, polio and varicella vaccines decreased in more than half the states from the previous year.

The number of kindergartners attending school without documentation of completing the MMR vaccine series was about 280,000 during the 2025-2026 ‌school year, according to the CDC.

With 2,566 ​confirmed measles infections so far this year, the United States is experiencing the highest number of cases in more than 35 years. The rise in cases coincides with a steady decline in childhood MMR vaccination rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, at least 95% of people need two doses of ​the measles vaccine to help prevent outbreaks and keep communities safe.

President ‌Donald Trump signed ‌an executive ⁠order last week calling for fewer childhood vaccinations by limiting the inoculation schedule to 11 immunizations. The order also recommended splitting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three shots taken at separate visits.

The CDC ‌said that while overall vaccination ​rates among kindergartners remained high, the ‌data showed a 0.1% ⁠year-on-year decline ​in coverage.