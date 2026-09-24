Utah community honors those impacted by recent flooding in Tibet and Nepal

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SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah community is honoring those impacted by recent flash flooding and mudslides in Tibet and Nepal.

A vigil on Wednesday night was held to bring awareness to the flooding, as organizers believe it is not getting enough attention.

Participants at the Solidarity Candlelight Vigil held Wednesday night at Salt Lake City Hall. It honored those impacted by recent flooding in Tibet and Nepal. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"It is not just a memorial, it's also about remembering those who are still missing, making sure the suffering in Nepal and Tibet is not forgotten," Pema Chagzoetsand, the president of the Utah Tibetan Association, told KSL.

Recovery efforts are still underway even though the flooding swept through the region in late August.

There have been 1,500 confirmed deaths. Nearly 7,000 people are still missing.

"Although we're thousands of miles away from where the event happened, we're still staying connected in a different part of the world," said one of the people that attended the vigil.

Supporters of those impacted by flash flooding in Nepal and Tibet gathered in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, in part to call for more attention to the continuing devastation. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

Organizers said the date of this vigil was intentional. Wednesday is the traditional day of prayer and remembrance for Tibetans.