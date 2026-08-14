2 Utah County school districts sign 3-year agreement to jointly manage student transportation

LINDON — Timpanogos School District this week signed an agreement with Aspen Peaks School District to collaboratively manage student transportation needs ahead of the districts becoming operational in 2027.

The districts' school boards approved the agreement Thursday during their respective meetings.

Through the agreement, which will span three years, Timpanogos will lease space at Aspen Peaks' existing transportation facility in American Fork. The arrangement will allow Timpanogos to house its anticipated 80-bus fleet through 90 parking stalls and two and a half maintenance shop bays.

Additionally, the districts will share five support personnel for the site.

"We want Timpanogos School District to be successful and we are grateful that they are invested in our success," Aspen Peaks Superintendent Joel Perkins said in a statement. "We are proud of our partnership and see this MOU as a manifestation of our shared desire to help all students."

For Timpanogos, a release from the district said the partnership will allow the district to establish a ready-to-go, fully functional transportation base "without the immediate need for independent, redundant construction."

"We are so grateful for our partners in Aspen Peaks who have been willing to accommodate our needs and have afforded us this opportunity to continue our collaborative working relationship," Timpanogos Superintendent Joe Jensen said in a statement. "And we appreciate the support of the public as we worked through this process, while striving to maximize resources that keep our focus on our core mission of helping every student thrive."

Timpanogos School District's board of education also approved a unique funding model for the initial three-year term where the district will satisfy lease fees through the exchange of property, rather than spending district money.

Specifically, lease costs for the first two years will be covered by transferring ownership of Timpanogos' allocated vehicle parts inventory to Aspen Peaks. The remaining fees will be settled by transferring ownership of a portable administrative office trailer that Timpanogos will install at the site.

Aspen Peaks is set to be the largest district created by voters' decision to split Alpine School District three ways in the 2024 general election, with an expected student population of 35,000 students.

Timpanogos is expected to have a student population of 23,330 and together, the two districts will combine for a total of 155 bus routes.