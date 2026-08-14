Utah families donate diapers, tour new homes for people experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families showed up with diapers and plenty of energy to give on Friday. The donations will go to families across Utah through the Utah Diaper Bank.

"A lot of the programs for people with low income cover food and some of those expenses, but they don't cover diapers, so that's one way we can help people who are struggling to make ends meet," Lisa Wright, executive director of HomeAid Utah, said.

Wright says diaper shortages can force families to make difficult choices. "One in three families struggle with diaper insufficiency, so they're debating between, ' Do I buy groceries or am I buying diapers?'"

Friday's event also gave families a look inside 11 new tiny homes at The Other Side Village in Salt Lake City.

"With HomeAid Utah and Other Side Village, they've already helped us build 11 homes here in phase one of The Other Side Village," said Preston Cochrane, CEO of The Other Side Village. "And for those who don't know what The Other Side Village is, it's a one-of-a-kind master plan community that helps individuals overcome chronic homelessness."

The homes are designed for people transitioning out of homelessness as part of the community at The Other Side Village.

"The population that we serve, many of them are overlooked. They are a vulnerable population. They're trying to rebuild their lives. And for individuals that need diapers, they're families trying to build their family," Cochrane said.

While families toured the homes, they could also enjoy a carnival, petting zoo, face painting and other activities.

HomeAid Utah and The Other Side Village say the projects provide support for some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

HomeAid Utah says its diaper drive has collected more than 3.2 million diapers since it began in 2019.