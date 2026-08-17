Utah seeks to make 14 native fish species catchable among other proposed fishing changes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are considering making a little more than a dozen native fish species catchable by classifying them as game species, while also removing some special designations and daily fish limits in certain areas.

If approved, the measure would apply to:

Bear Lake sculpin

Bluehead sucker

Desert sucker

Flannelmouth sucker

Green sucker

Least chub

Longnose dace

Mottled sculpin

Mountain sucker

Northern leatherside

Paiute sculpin

Southern leatherside

Speckled dace

Virgin spinedace

Despite the proposed change to a game species, the species would remain protected from consumption. It allows anglers more opportunities to target different fish species to catch, but they would have to release any of the fish caught from the list, said Trina Hedrick, coldwater sportfish coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

It's one of a bevy of new fishing regulations that the division proposed last week, most of which would go into effect for the 2027-2028 period.

Utah is also proposing that roundtail chub be added to the catch-and-release list by removing the daily limit of two fish. That's because the fish is native to the Colorado and Green rivers and their tributaries, which have struggled to maintain normal habitats as water conditions have changed, Hedrick added.

"This species has experienced increased stressors with the worsening drought conditions in the state," she explained in a video released by the agency.

More frequent drought and warmer conditions have also stressed out largemouth bass located within community ponds across the Wasatch Front. Thus, the division is seeking to make the catchable limit for the species zero at ponds within the region to "preserve local fish populations and enhance the angling experience":

Andy Adams Reservoir (Davis County)

Dry Creek Pond (Utah County)

Goode Ski Lake (Weber County)

Highland Glen Pond (Utah County)

Old Provo Channel (Utah County)

Salem Lake (Utah County

Spring Lake (Utah County)

Sunset Pond (Salt Lake County)

The division is also seeking to add a new catch-and-kill regulation for all walleye caught at Mantua Reservoir after the species was found to be illegally introduced at the body of water earlier this year. Hedrick said this aims to preserve the other species in the reservoir's ecosystem negatively impacted by walleye.

If approved, it would go into effect immediately to address the situation.

Burbot and zander, a pair of predatory fish species, would be added to the state's prohibited species list, ensuring they aren't in the state. It wouldn't change much because there's a catch-and-kill policy at Flaming Gorge for all burbot, the only site in Utah where it can be found. Zander haven't been found in Utah.

Many other changes at various bodies of water were also proposed, largely over the amount of fish allowed to be caught at each location.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources opened a 30-day public comment period on all of the potential changes, which runs through the end of Sept. 9, before the Utah Wildlife Board is expected to vote on whether or not to adopt any of the proposals during its Sept. 17 meeting.

Comments can be submitted to the division's website, and a handful of regional advisory committee meetings are planned between Aug. 25 and Sept 3. The board's meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center, located at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way in Farmington.