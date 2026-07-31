Explore '801 Day' at these 8+1 outdoor gems

SALT LAKE CITY — "801 Day" is coming in hot this year, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to do outside to celebrate it.

"801 Day" has been the Wasatch Front's unofficial holiday every Aug. 1 since Utah first received the 801 area code in the 1940s.

As has been the case over the last few years, KSL's staff is celebrating the holiday by highlighting some of our favorite outdoor spots within the area code. These are some of the parks, trails and other outdoor locations that make the region so special, even if it will be hot.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for most of the Wasatch Front this weekend; thus, make sure to bring extra water while outdoors or consider celebrating during the morning or evening hours.

Thankfully, the 801 does have many places to find water or shade to cool down in.

Fort Buenaventura Park (Weber County)

Located next to the Weber River, Fort Buenaventura Park (2450 A Avenue in Ogden) is a unique blend of history and outdoor recreation. Its creation predates Utah's pioneer settlement by a year, and there's a visitors center and historic relics that one can explore within it, Ogden tourism officials point out.

Beyond offering a slice of the past, it's nice place to fish, canoe or have a picnic. It's also home to an 18-hole disc golf course for other activities beyond a shaded stroll near the river.

Kristin Tattar competes during the Professional Disc Golf World Championships at Fort Buenaventura Park in Ogden on June 26, 2021. (Photo: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Gailey Trail (Davis County)

Speaking of shaded strolls, the Gailey Trail offers an enjoyable tree canopy-covered route that can be found alongside Bair Creek in Fruit Heights, as noted by AllTrails. It's only about 2 miles out and back with a minimal elevation gain, making it an easy, but nice family-friendly option.

Kaysville ponds (Davis County)

That's not the only fun outdoor activity in the middle of Davis County. Kaysville ponds, a series of four stormwater retention ponds, are a nice place for fishing while in the middle of an urban environment. The area, near 788 S. 50 West in Kaysville, also provides other water-related activities along with nature walks and wildlife viewing.

Kyhv Peak (Utah County)

Kyhv Peak remains about as good as it gets for hikes that begin in the middle of a city. There still might be some wildflowers up there to enjoy, but it also offers an incredible vista of the Utah Valley from the top and other incredible nature views any time of the year.

There is a road route in the area, but it also makes for a popular hike, too, even though it can be tricky. It's about 7½ miles out and back with a nearly 2,800-foot elevation gain, AllTrails notes. People can access it by starting at the Rock Canyon Trailhead, located at 2620 N. 1450 East in Provo.

Kyhv Peak visible from its hiking path east of Provo. (Photo: Jeremy, Adobe Stock)

Malan's Peak (Weber County)

Malan's Peak is also considered hard, at 4½ miles out and back with a nearly 2,100-foot elevation gain, but it offers another incredible 801 view. It starts at the 27th Street Trailhead (1899 27th Street in Ogden).

Mount Millicent Loop (Salt Lake County)

The Cottonwood Canyons offer a nice respite during valley heatwaves, especially when reaching its mountain lakes. The loop that takes hikers through Mount Tuscarora, Mount Wolverine and Mount Millicent is one of the better options while up there.

It's a hard loop totaling 5.3 miles with a 2,178-foot elevation gain, per AllTrails. But it takes hikers across three summits, while crossing near Lake Mary, Lake Martha, Lake Catherine and Twin Lakes Reservoir in the area.

Lake Mary in Big Cottonwood Canyon, viewed here, is one of the lakes near the Mount Millicent Loop. (Photo: Eric Smith, Adobe Stock)

Roots Disc Golf Course (Salt Lake County)

Traditional golf isn't the only option in Rose Park. Roots Disc Golf Course (1250 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City) offers a free, 18-hole disc golf alternative directly south of the popular golf course.

Like its northern neighbor, Roots is a gem along the Jordan River, offering an oasis within the city.

Saratoga Hot Springs (Utah County)

Located near the northern shore of Utah Lake, Saratoga Hot Springs are a fun way to experience a natural hot tub while out in nature. It can be reached by following the trails that begin at Inlet Park (319 S. Saratoga Road in Saratoga Springs).

Scott Avenue Park (Salt Lake County)

Scott Avenue Park (872 E. Scott Ave. in Millcreek) is a tiny diamond in the rough in the middle of Salt Lake County. With many mature trees and a creek running through it, it's a great place to walk the dog, have a picnic or watch the birds that flock there.

As a bonus, it's next to a community and Millcreek Gardens, so visitors have many options to make an afternoon out of their trip to the park.