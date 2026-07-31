Child dies after being struck by boat at Lake Powell

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - July 31, 2026 at 3:44 p.m.

 
The Glen Canyon Dam holds back the waters of Lake Powell in Page, Arizona, on July 18, 2022. A child died in a boating incident along the Arizona side of Lake Powell on Thursday afternoon

The Glen Canyon Dam holds back the waters of Lake Powell in Page, Arizona, on July 18, 2022. A child died in a boating incident along the Arizona side of Lake Powell on Thursday afternoon (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

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PAGE, Ariz. — A child died after being struck by a boat he or she fell out of while recreating along the Arizona side of Lake Powell Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

National Park Service rangers and Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a boating incident shortly after noon Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Friday. The child was quickly taken to Antelope Marina in Page and then to a local hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead.

The child, whose name and age were not immediately released, was reportedly near the front of the boat when he or she fell and was struck by it, the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear what caused the child to fall, but the incident remains under investigation.

Lake Powell rests along the Utah-Arizona border. Despite the reservoir's decline in recent years, it's attracted over 2 million visits already this year, per National Park Service data.

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OutdoorsUtahEastern UtahSouthern UtahPolitics
Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

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