83-year-old Utah man rescued after being reported missing at Grand Canyon

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - July 23, 2026 at 11:20 a.m.

 
The sun sets over the Grand Canyon's North Rim on May 15. An 83-year-old southern Utah man was rescued from the North Rim area on Wednesday, park officials said.

The sun sets over the Grand Canyon's North Rim on May 15. An 83-year-old southern Utah man was rescued from the North Rim area on Wednesday, park officials said. (Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — An 83-year-old southern Utah man was rescued from the Grand Canyon on Wednesday after being reported missing the day before.

About 6:30 p.m., Gerald Guinn, of Kanab, was located by a helicopter that was conducting a reconnaissance flight along the North Rim of the canyon, Grand Canyon National Park officials said in a statement.

Search and rescue teams were to carry Guinn out of the area with a litter carry. He was evaluated for injuries and then transported to a local hospital, rangers said. They did not list what condition he was in.

Guinn had been reported missing Tuesday evening after being last seen shortly before 1 p.m. He had been hiking with a friend in the Dog Saddle area within the North Rim's northeast boundary near Forest Service Road 610, rangers said. He was not wearing hiking gear or carrying camping equipment, which raised additional concerns.

Utah's Kane County search and rescue team assisted the National Park Service and Arizona's Coconino County search and rescue team in the search.

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Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

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