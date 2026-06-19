No, Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Ocean House this weekend

By Choire Sicha, CNN | Posted - June 19, 2026 at 10:54 p.m.

 
The happy couple is somewhere.

The happy couple is somewhere. (John Locher, Associated Press)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Elizabeth Hall confirms Taylor Swift isn't marrying at Ocean House this weekend.
  • A wedding at the Ocean House sparked rumors due to its proximity to Swift.
  • Hall's team prepared extra security amid heightened local excitement over the event.

NEW YORK — This weekend, Elizabeth Hall, a 15-year wedding planning veteran and the proprietor of Elizabeth Hall Events for nine years, is putting on a wedding at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island.

Unfortunately, a lot of people seem to think it's Taylor Swift's wedding.

"Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Ocean House this weekend," Hall said. "We do have a wonderful couple getting married there, and they're very excited, but it is not Taylor and Travis's wedding."

Ocean House, an extremely grand hotel on the bluff of the Watch Hill peninsula, is located quite near Swift's Rhode Island home. So when a large wedding tent for Hall's clients was erected, the excitement went into overdrive.

You needn't worry that TMZ and the rest are ruining the couple's weekend though. The bride- and groom-to-be are safely insulated from the gossip while en route to their welcome party this evening. "Honestly, they don't even really have this on their radar," Hall said. Her team had also prepared additional security for the hotel, due to the intense local atmosphere.

This will be the third wedding Hall has overseen at the Ocean House, a 2004 recreation of a palatial Victorian hotel that originally opened on the site in 1868.

What was the number one thing Hall wanted us to know about wedding planners? "We love doing this," she said. "Everyone in this industry is so passionate. And we really take all of the burden that comes with an incredibly crazy day away from the couple so that they can just be there. We love seeing them getting to just enjoy everything they've spent so long planning."

Hall also said that she and her team were pretty much all big Swift fans. "I mean, she's fantastic," Hall said. "I wish her and Travis all the best in whatever, wherever they get married."

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Entertainment stories

Related topics

EntertainmentU.S.
Choire Sicha
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  