Utah-made Regency miniseries renewed for 2 more seasons

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah-grown Regency miniseries that captured the hearts of many period drama fans has been renewed for two additional seasons, its author announced on social media.

"I had the opportunity to write these adaptations myself," Sarah M. Eden said in a video posted to her Instagram account this week.

The news comes after "Seeking Persephone," a crowd-funded production by Utah filmmaker John Lyde, made a splash on Amazon Prime, hitting No. 1 best-selling TV series at one point on the streamer.

The four-part miniseries tells the story of a young woman who agrees to marry a man she's never met, a duke, in order to save her financially struggling family. Many have praised it for its family-friendliness and sincere storytelling, despite being produced on a tight budget in Utah and England.

"I think it has the same mysticism of what a Western is for a man," Lyde told KSL earlier this year. "The costumes, the music, the style, the way that the films are done; it's something that I enjoy watching quite a bit."

The crew that filmed "Seeking Persephone" was largely Utah-based, Lyde told KSL. The people building sets were also pulling double duty in key crew roles. The same gaffer, first AC and sound guy helping create the world in Utah were part of the small team that traveled overseas to help capture it.

The next two seasons will cover the next two novels in Eden's Lancaster series, "Courting Miss Lancaster" and "Romancing Daphne."

Eden did not provide a time frame for when the new seasons will be filmed and released.

"We're incredibly excited to bring more of the Lancaster stories to life," Eden said in the video.

"Seeking Persephone" is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Peacock and Angel.