Locals in the NFL: Devin Lloyd highlights weekend with standout performance

SALT LAKE CITY — Devin Lloyd delivered one of the best performances of his NFL career, powering the Carolina Panthers' defense in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers linebacker was everywhere against Atlanta, flying to the ball, finishing tackles in space and helping Carolina control the middle of the field. His coverage ability led to two interceptions and the second pick six of his NFL career.

His impact went beyond the stat sheet.

PICK SIX 🫨



Devin Lloyd with his second INT today



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/HLGQK7kAKs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

Lloyd helped set the tone for a Panthers defense that played with speed and discipline, limiting explosive plays and getting off the field in key moments.

Whether dropping into coverage, attacking downhill or cleaning up plays near the line of scrimmage, Lloyd gave Carolina the kind of defensive spark it needed in a divisional matchup.

Lloyd finished with a game-high nine tackles, a sack, and two tackles for a loss in the potential division defining victory.

The performance marked a career day for Lloyd and came at an important time for the Panthers, who leaned on their defense to close out a hard-fought victory over their NFC South rival.

If Carolina was looking for a statement performance from one of its defensive leaders, Lloyd delivered it.

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Started at left guard

Started at left guard Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle on defense

Starting nose tackle on defense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for six yards and his first-career touchdown.

Reserve receiver caught two passes for six yards and his first-career touchdown. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams

Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled five tackles on defense

Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

No locals on the active roster

Miami Dolphins (0-1)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Starting safety had two tackles on defense

San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had 5 tackles half a sack on defense

Washington Commanders (0-1)

Tanoa Togiai, OG, Utah: Inactive for Week 2

Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

No locals on the active roster

Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught three passes for 35 yards on offense; returned three punts for 29 yard, and two kicks for 47 yards on special teams

Reserve receiver caught three passes for 35 yards on offense; returned three punts for 29 yard, and two kicks for 47 yards on special teams Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 2

Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had five carries for 10 yards, caught two passes for nine yards on offense

Reserve running back had five carries for 10 yards, caught two passes for nine yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver played on special teams without recording a stat

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Drilled a 59-yard field goal with three PATs and kickoff duties on special teams.

Drilled a 59-yard field goal with three PATs and kickoff duties on special teams. Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had three tackles and one quarterback hit on defense

Starting cornerback had three tackles and one quarterback hit on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Started at right guard on offense

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

No locals on the active roster

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

No locals on the active roster

Denver Broncos (0-1)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker finished with three tackles and a pass defended on defense

Starting linebacker finished with three tackles and a pass defended on defense Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 2

Inactive for Week 2 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played mostly on special teams

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver returned two punts for 31 yards on special teams

Tennessee Titans (0-2)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had four tackles on defense

Starting linebacker had four tackles on defense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety recorded one tackle on defense

Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker registered one tackle

Reserve linebacker registered one tackle Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tackle participated on special teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety played mostly on special teams without recording a stat

Reserve safety played mostly on special teams without recording a stat Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had five tackles on defense

Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 21-of-42 passes for 387 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with four sacks taken and a fumble lost on offense; made a tackle on an interception return

Starting quarterback completed 21-of-42 passes for 387 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with four sacks taken and a fumble lost on offense; made a tackle on an interception return Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Starting running back ran for 29 yards on seven carries

Jordan Love connects with MarShawn Lloyd for the 6 yard TD#GoPackGo#GBvsNYJpic.twitter.com/fbSpOZG3TZ — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) September 20, 2026

New York Jets (1-1)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 11 carries for 43 yards. Added two receptions for 34 yards

New England Patriots (1-1)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve tackle played two snaps on special teams

Reserve tackle played two snaps on special teams Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker game-high 12 tackles with one sack on defense

Starting linebacker game-high 12 tackles with one sack on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played 14 snaps on special teams

Reserve tight end played 14 snaps on special teams Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted four times for an average of 46.3 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line

Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Starting nickel posted three tackles and a pass defended on defense

Starting nickel posted three tackles and a pass defended on defense Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted eight times for an average of 43.1 yards. Pinned four kicks inside the 20-yard line

Houston Texans (0-2)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end set career-highs with 12 receptions for 140 yards

Minnesota Vikings (2-0)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Linebacker made one tackle for a loss on defense

Linebacker made one tackle for a loss on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah: Inactive for Week 2

Chicago Bears (1-1)

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had four tackles on defense

Starting defensive back had four tackles on defense Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Reserve cornerback played mostly on special teams

Reserve cornerback played mostly on special teams Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray High: Started at left tackle on offense

New Orleans Saints (1-1)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 2

Emergency third QB for Week 2 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught five passes for 64 yards on offense

Starting receiver caught five passes for 64 yards on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made two tackles and one interception on defense

Starting safety made two tackles and one interception on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker totaled six tackles, two quarterback hits and one tackle for a loss on defense

JULIAN BLACKMON CALLS GAME WITH THE INT 😱 pic.twitter.com/cmhTtgYBrm — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active, but did not play

Carolina Panthers (1-1)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Placed on injured reserve (hamstring)

Placed on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker totaled game-high 9 tackles with one sack and two tackles for a loss and two interceptions on defense. Recorded the second pick six of his career when he intercepted a Jack Strand tipped-pass and returned it 16-yards for a TD.

Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

No locals on the active roster

Detroit Lions (1-1)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back had one carry for seven yards, caught one pass for 13 yards, and played on special teams

Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded six tackles on defense

Starting safety recorded six tackles on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Starting tight end caught seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on offense

Starting tight end caught seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on offense Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Started at tight end

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Brian Preece is a sports.ksl.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball here. Find Brian on X, Instagram, and BlueSky at @bpreece24.

Parts of this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.