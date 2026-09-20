Colts WR Alec Pierce injures heel, makes early exit vs. Chiefs

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - The Indianapolis Colts' big-play receiver ​Alec Pierce injured his left heel late in the first quarter of their 33-30 overtime loss to the ‌host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Pierce underwent X-rays before the Colts ruled ⁠him out close to ​the midway point of the ⁠second quarter.

Pierce injured the heel with 1:38 left in the ‌first quarter while ‌running a pattern while quarterback Daniel Jones threw an ⁠incomplete pass to Andrew Ogletree. ⁠Pierce hopped off the field and was unable to put weight on the foot. He was examined in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room early in the second quarter.

He was in a boot and ‌using crutches after the game, with ​ESPN reporting that he will undergo more testing on Monday.

Perhaps adding to the concern is that the injury is to the same foot in which Pierce had offseason surgery. He had his left ankle repaired in March and just returned to the field in late August.

He had ​one reception for 11 yards on Sunday night. Pierce caught four ‌passes for 61 ‌yards ⁠last week in Indianapolis' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pierce, 26, led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. He averaged 22.3 yards in ‌2024 and 21.3 last ​season when he had the first ‌1,000-yard season of ⁠his career.

The ​Colts signed Pierce to a four-year, $114 million extension in the offseason.

(--Field ​Level Media)