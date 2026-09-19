Rams WR Puka Nacua sits out practice again, questionable vs. Giants

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Sep 19 (Field Level Media) - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua missed practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play against the visiting New York Giants on Monday.
Nacua also did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury. He was not on the injury report Thursday.
He reeled in five catches for 74 yards in the Rams' 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.
Nacua, 25, led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and racked up 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
Through his first three NFL seasons, Nacua had 313 catches for 4,191 yards and 19 TDs.
Also, Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) will miss the contest while receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is doubtful.
For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) missed practice Saturday and is listed as questionable. Inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) is questionable after being limited on Saturday.
(--Field Level Media)