Rams WR Puka Nacua sits out practice again, questionable vs. Giants

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 19, 2026 at 4:16 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 19, 2026 at 1:12 p.m.

 
Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

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Sep 19 (Field Level Media) - Los ​Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua missed practice on Saturday and ‌is listed as questionable to play against the ⁠visiting New York ​Giants on Monday.

Nacua ⁠also did not participate in practice ‌on Friday ‌due to a hip injury. He ⁠was not on ⁠the injury report Thursday.

He reeled in five catches for 74 yards in the Rams' 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 ‌in Melbourne, Australia.

Nacua, ​25, led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and racked up 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Nacua had 313 catches ​for 4,191 yards and 19 ‌TDs.

Also, Rams safety ‌Kamren ⁠Kinchens (hamstring) will miss the contest while receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is doubtful.

For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) missed practice ‌Saturday and is ​listed as questionable. Inside ‌linebacker Micah ⁠McFadden (neck) is ​questionable after being limited on Saturday.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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