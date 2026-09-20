Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (stinger), TE Dallas Goedert (knee) hurt vs. Titans

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley briefly left Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans with a stinger and tight end Dallas Goedert did not return after sustaining a knee injury in Nashville.
Barkley went to the locker room for examination after taking a hit to his upper body early in the first quarter in Nashville. He returned to the sideline in the first half equipped with a neck roll. After sitting out the rest of the half, he was on the field for the Eagles' first offensive drive of the third quarter. He finished the game with 9 yards on four carries.
Barkley said after the game that he will undergo an MRI.
Goedert left the game midway through the second quarter. He appeared to be hurt while blocking at the line of scrimmage on a run play as a diving Titans defender accidentally cut him low.
Goedert had one reception for 4 yards before leaving.
Philadelphia improved to 2-0 and Tennessee fell to 0-2.
(--Field Level Media)