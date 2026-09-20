Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (stinger), TE Dallas Goedert (knee) hurt vs. Titans

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 20, 2026 at 11:28 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 1:37 p.m.

 
Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - Philadelphia Eagles ​running back Saquon Barkley briefly left Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Tennessee ‌Titans with a stinger and tight end Dallas Goedert ⁠did not return ​after sustaining a knee ⁠injury in Nashville.

Barkley went to the ‌locker room for ‌examination after taking a hit to ⁠his upper body ⁠early in the first quarter in Nashville. He returned to the sideline in the first half equipped with a neck roll. After sitting out the rest of ‌the half, he was ​on the field for the Eagles' first offensive drive of the third quarter. He finished the game with 9 yards on four carries.

Barkley said after the game that he will undergo an MRI.

Goedert ​left the game midway through the ‌second quarter. He ‌appeared ⁠to be hurt while blocking at the line of scrimmage on a run play as a diving Titans defender accidentally cut ‌him low.

Goedert had ​one reception for 4 ‌yards before ⁠leaving.

Philadelphia improved ​to 2-0 and Tennessee fell to 0-2.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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