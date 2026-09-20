Commanders QB Jayden Daniels injures the same left elbow he dislocated last year

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ARLINGTON, Texas — Jayden Daniels was taken off on a cart and ruled out for the game after the Washington Commanders quarterback suffered a gruesome-looking injury to his left elbow on a botched play against Dallas on Sunday.

Daniels missed all but one game in the second half of last season after dislocating his left elbow in a blowout loss to Seattle last November. That injury occurred when Daniels used his non-throwing arm while trying to brace himself on a fall, and the same thing happened against the Cowboys.

The Commanders were trying to score from the Dallas 1-yard line with 3 seconds remaining before halftime when left guard Chris Paul stepped on Daniels' foot as he backed away from center.

Daniels' left elbow appeared to bend the wrong way as he braced himself and threw a wild pass that was incomplete as time expired. Daniels stayed down momentarily after the play, then started to walk to the sideline before going to the turf again.

Upon seeing a video replay of the injury, Fox NFL analyst Tom Brady uttered a profanity.

Daniels' head was covered in a towel as the cart left the field several minutes after all the Dallas players and most of the Washington players had gone to their locker rooms.

Daniels endured several injuries last season after he was honored as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and led the Commanders to the NFC championship game. The elbow injury came after earlier issues with a knee and hamstring.

Before the injury, Daniels was keeping the Commanders close with his mobility. He had an 18-yard scramble on a drive that ended in a field goal and then a 20-yarder before his 4-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

The Commanders were out of timeouts when they had a first down at the Dallas 1 trailing 17-10 with 12 seconds left in the first half. Daniels threw two incompletions, leaving 3 seconds for the play on which he was injured.

Daniels had 69 yards on seven carries while going 11 of 17 for 96 yards passing.

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