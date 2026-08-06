UTA considers first base fare rate increase in over a decade

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest transit agency is seeking its first base fare increase in over a decade, saying that rising costs are driving up the need.

Utah Transit Authority is proposing raising its base fare from $2.50 to $3 for its buses, as well as TRAX, streetcar and Frontrunner services scattered across the Wasatch Front, potentially beginning at some point in 2027. The request is still pending approval from the agency's leadership, but it would be the first rate increase since 2013.

It comes as gas prices spike across Utah again, but other costs have risen over the past 13 years, said Gavin Gustafson, the agency's spokesman.

"The base fare has not changed in 13 years. What has changed in the last 13 years? Everything else — even just this year," he told KSL. "The fare adjustment is intended to help address increasing costs that are associated with operating, maintaining and expanding transit service."

Utah's average price for a regular gallon of gasoline rose to $4.35 on Thursday, up 7 cents from the past week and nearly a dollar from last year, according to AAA. Diesel prices have risen to approximately $5.41 per gallon, about $1.60 per gallon higher than this time last year.

The latest spike came after crude oil prices rose amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran that closed the Strait of Hormuz, but experts believe there could be a reprieve at the pump soon. Crude oil prices recently fell, and gas prices typically come down toward the end of summer as demand decreases, said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman for AAA Mountain West Group.

Nevertheless, fuel prices are much higher than they were when UTA last set its fare rate. The same goes for almost everything else, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic altered supply chains and labor availability in 2020.

It's unclear yet how a $3 base fare would affect day passes or other services. The focus is just on that, before any adjustments to its day pass or ski bus rates, Gustafson said. Day passes are currently $5, which is also the same rate as a one-way trip on the ski bus.

It's not the only fare change that the agency is exploring. It's also considering adding "tap to pay" features for riders to use on its routes, which would allow riders to use a contactless credit or debit card, or a mobile wallet on their smartphone or wearable device to pay fares.

As it stands, riders can only tap to pay when using FAREPAY cards or transit passes.

"It makes transit more convenient for everyone, especially visitors who may not have a FAREPAY card or occasional riders," Gustafson said. "It reduces the barriers to riding by allowing customers to pay with the contactless payment methods that they're already using every day."

UTA opened a 30-day comment period on both proposals on Thursday. People can submit their thoughts on the proposed changes to a website that the agency set up, by emailing hearingofficer@rideuta.com or by calling 801-287-3888 through Sept. 9.

An online public hearing about the proposal will also be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

UTA leaders will sift through the feedback before making a decision. If approved, the changes would likely go into effect at some point in 2027, although an exact date has not been determined.

The agency is also collecting feedback on a service change to the S-Line streetcar, which is more of a formality for a new station slated to come online next year.

Construction began this year for an extension of the line to a new eastern terminus that will be located near 2227 S. Highland Drive. The longer line is expected to be ready by August 2027.