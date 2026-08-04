1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — One person died and another was hospitalized after a crash on Monday near Cedar City.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release that a Ford F-150 was heading west on state Route 14 when it collided with a Honda Civic at 5:20 p.m.

"It's believed the Ford crossed into the westbound lane to pass slower traffic in a designated no-passing zone, striking an oncoming Honda Civic head-on," DPS said.

The woman driving the Honda died due to fatal injuries sustained in the crash. The man driving the F-150 was flown to a medical center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but public safety officials believe the man may have been driving under the influence.