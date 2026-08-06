Smithfield man gets up to five years more imprisonment in sexual abuse case

OGDEN — A Smithfield man already serving 40 years to life imprisonment for sexual activity with two minors now faces up to five years more imprisonment stemming from a different case.

Judge Robin Reese on Monday sentenced Joshua Lippold, 44, to zero to five years imprisonment for sexual abuse of a child, a third-degree felony, in a August 2019 incident involving a 9-year-old girl. That case was handled in 2nd District Court in Ogden.

The prison time is to run consecutive to sentences imposed Nov. 6, 2024, of 25 years to life for rape and 15 years to life for aggravated sexual abuse of a child in a separate case in 1st District Court in Logan. Those crimes are first-degree felonies and charges in that case, involving two victims under the age of 14, were filed on Sept. 26, 2022.

In the 2nd District Court case, Lippold entered an Alford plea of guilty as part of a plea deal with the Weber County Attorney's Office on June 17. The sexual abuse charge had originally been filed as a first-degree felony. Lippold fondled the victim in the case while she was at his home for a sleepover, according to terms of the plea agreement.

The victim's father initially contacted Ogden police in 2019 after the incident occurred involving his daughter but the case was closed because she didn't disclose any allegations of sexual abuse to investigators. The case was reopened in 2023 after authorities received new information in the matter from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.