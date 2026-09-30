Joby Aviation demonstrates autonomous cargo aircraft in Utah, eyes future air taxi service

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation on Wednesday hosted a demonstration with Joby Aviation showcasing autonomous flight technology that company officials said could transform how people and cargo move across the state.

As part of Joby's nationwide "Electric Skies" tour, a cargo aircraft equipped with the company's autonomous flight system took off and landed before state officials and transportation leaders. The demonstration highlighted technology that Joby said has already completed cross-country flights with minimal human intervention.

"We flew from California all the way across to the Outer Banks in North Carolina and now, on our way back," said Bonny Simi, Joby's president of operations. "The pilot never touched the controls the entire time."

Supporters of the technology say autonomous aircraft could eventually become a faster transportation option, particularly in a growing state like Utah.

A cargo aircraft equipped with Joby Aviation's autonomous flight system is pictured. (Photo: Joby Aviation)

"I think these demonstrations are good because it helps to show that the technology makes it possible to do it," said Utah Rep. Kay Christofferson, chair of the House Transportation Committee.

Simi, a Utah resident, airline pilot and former Olympian, said she is especially excited about Joby's electric air taxi aircraft, which is designed to take off and land vertically before transitioning into forward flight.

"It takes off like a helicopter, and then it pivots its propellers, if you will, and then it flies like a plane," Simi said.

According to Simi, the aircraft is fully autonomous, electrically powered and quiet enough to operate in urban environments. She said the aircraft requires minimal infrastructure to operate.

"It can basically be as simple as a flat piece of concrete," Simi said. "We landed last week in a basketball court."

Before carrying passengers commercially, however, the aircraft must receive Federal Aviation Administration type certification. Simi said the company is nearing the end of the certification process.

"We're well on our way," she said. "It's five stages. We've completed three of five, almost completed the fourth, and we're now on the fifth and final stage of that certification."

Christofferson said he believes autonomous aircraft will eventually become part of Utah's transportation network, though some challenges remain.

A cargo aircraft equipped with Joby Aviation's autonomous flight system is pictured. (Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL)

"Think of a snowstorm," Christofferson said. "What does that do to your equipment? Ice and snow. I think they have to overcome a few challenges still."

Joby officials said the technology could play a role in transportation planning ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Simi said future air taxi flights could significantly reduce travel times between popular destinations.

"Imagine going from Salt Lake to Park City in maybe eight minutes and to Deer Valley in 10 minutes," she said.

The company said commercial operations could begin as early as next year, potentially giving Utah several years to integrate the technology before the 2034 Olympic Games.