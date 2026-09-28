Australia's Megaport wins $687 million AI infrastructure deals, raises 2027 earnings forecast

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 29 — Australian IT firm Megaport said on ​Tuesday that it signed three new AI Infrastructure contracts with a ‌combined value of A$978.6 million ($686.78 million) and upgraded its ⁠earnings forecast for ​2027.

Here are some ⁠more details:

• The three contracts, all ‌with unnamed ‌customers, include GPU and CPU compute, ⁠network and storage ⁠for AI applications and inference workloads.

• The contracts are expected to contribute about A$232.4 million in annual recurring revenue.

• The deals follow Megaport securing ‌four similar contracts totalling ​A$458.9 million in early June and marks another step in its push into AI infrastructure.

• The company now sees its full-year group revenue forecast between A$720 million and A$810 million, higher ​than its previous expectations of ‌A$620 million to ‌A$730 ⁠million.

• EBITDA margin for the year is now expected to come in between 42% and 44%, compared with a ‌prior forecast of ​38% to 40%.

($1 = 1.4249 ‌Australian dollars)

(Reporting ⁠by ​Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Perla ​Velasco)